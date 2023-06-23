OBITUARY: Neta Warner; August 29,1942 - June 19, 2023

Neta Warner, of Cortez, passed away at her home on Monday, June 19, 2023. She was born August 29, 1942, in Durango, Colorado, to Calvin and Mary Ann Grimmett.

On Nov. 3, 1961, she married Robert Lee Warner. They spent five years in Durango, then the family moved to Dolores for five years, then to Montrose for the next 20 years. After retirement, they spent 15 winters in Bouse, Arizona and they moved to Cortez in 2000.

