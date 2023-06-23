OBITUARY: Neta Warner; August 29,1942 - June 19, 2023

Neta Warner, of Cortez, passed away at her home on Monday, June 19, 2023. She was born August 29, 1942, in Durango, Colorado, to Calvin and Mary Ann Grimmett.
On Nov. 3, 1961, she married Robert Lee Warner. They spent five years in Durango, then the family moved to Dolores for five years, then to Montrose for the next 20 years. After retirement, they spent 15 winters in Bouse, Arizona and they moved to Cortez in 2000.
Neta was known for her love for her dogs and fondness for animals in general. She would feed any creature that crossed her path, even the skunks, foxes, deer and other wildlife in her backyard, much to her neighbors' consternation.
Surviving Neta are two sons, Ben and wife, Liz of Cortez and Rod and wife, Heidi of Montrose, Colorado; four grandsons, Benjamin of Cortez, Matt and Casey, both of Cortez, and Dusty and wife, Brittany also of Cortez; two granddaughters, Ashley Warner of Montrose, Colorado, and Stephanie Schaffer of Delta, Colorado; five great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters; sister, Darlene and husband, Dennis Lindquist of Coop City, Nebraska, and brother Calvin and wife, Joyce Grimmett of Anchorage, Alaska.
Neta was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert; her parents; and her brother Jake Moss.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321.
