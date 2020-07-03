obit Nicole Alire
Nicole Alire

Nicole Alma Jackson Alire passed away June 25, 2020, at the age of 47 after a long fight with diabetes.

Nicole lived in the Montrose area most of her life and attended Montrose High School. She was always up to the task of whatever came down the road of life. She was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Jackson.

She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Ramey; her mother and stepfather, Hazel and Len Gross; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Diabetes Society.

A family and friends celebration of life reception will be held at a later date.

