Nita Smith
There will be a memorial service for Nita Smith at 11 a.m., June 26, 2021, at the Pea Green Hall, corner of Banner Road and Highway 348. Eulogy will be short and sweet. Lunch will be served.
To plant a tree in memory of Nita Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
