Noah “Lee” Hensley, Sr., 92, a resident of Olathe for 55 years, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on July 23, 2023.
Lee was born March 19, 1931, in the coal mining community of Cary, Kentucky to parents James and Betsy Hensley. Lee was the seventh child of twenty-one children.
Out of necessity, he left school and began helping his father in the coal mines at 12 years old. As a boy, he garnered a passion for hunting, honing his skills in the hills of Kentucky by providing wild game for his family during the lean years of the Great Depression. He was once asked, “What did you enjoy most as a boy?” and he replied, “Eating.”
Lee met his future wife, Joyce Anne Mullins when he was 15 years old, and she was ten years old. He stated he was going to marry her and true to his word, they were married April 2, 1955, in New Tazwell, Tennessee. They briefly lived in New Miami, Ohio prior to following family to southern California, where they resided for 12 years.
Lee and Joyce moved to Colorado in April 1968 before permanently settling in Olathe, Colorado with their six children. Lee was fiercely protective and a dedicated family man, having recently celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Lee is survived by his wife, Joyce of Olathe, children, Pamela of Montrose, Noah (Mary Jane) of Grand Junction, David (Deborahday) of Smithville, Texas, Cheyenne of Olathe, and LeeAnne of Montrose, as well as 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren with two on the way.
Lee was truly a jack-of-all-trades. During his life, he worked as a movie theater usher, taxicab driver, canning factory mechanic, barber, house painter, aircraft riveter, automobile mechanic, fence builder, dairy worker, miner (silver, coal, uranium), bouncer, farmer, town of Olathe public works utility worker, commercial deep-sea fisherman, Colorado big game/fish guide, and business owner of Lee’s Fishbait in Olathe.
Lee was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman. He absolutely loved the beautiful Colorado outdoors and continually sought new adventures. He taught us that hunting should be fun (and he knew how to have fun), yet to always hunt hard.
Lee believed in the camaraderie of hunting camp and that sharing experiences and memories with each other was the greatest reward. He was always willing to embrace newfound friendships and to share the hard-earned knowledge that a lifetime of hunting gave him.
If you knew him, you know this as truth. He was genuinely happy and content in the wonderful, rugged wilderness of Colorado.
There will be a celebration of Lee Hensley’s life on Monday, July 31 at the Olathe Assembly of God. Lee was baptized December 6, 2020, at the Olathe Assembly of God by Pastor Justin Atchley.
A viewing from 9-9:45 a.m., with the service at 10 a.m., interment will be at the Olathe Cemetery following the service. Longtime family friend Pastor Charlie Absher, Lee’s confidant and hunting and fishing partner will be performing the service.
Preceding Lee in death are his parents, twenty siblings, his son, Clifford, and two grandsons, Justin and Matthew. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Hensley’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Sr.; Noah “Lee” Hensley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
