OBITUARY: Nolan McCauley

Nolan McCauley
Nolan McCauley was born May 31, 1934, in Vernon, Texas. He was baptized on
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Nolan McCauley
Nolan McCauley was born May 31, 1934, in Vernon, Texas. He was baptized on
Aug. 28,1960, and went home to be with Jesus on Aug. 29, 2022. He passed away at his home with his wife of 61 years, Betty Jean, by his side.
Nolan moved to Tucumcari, New Mexico, in 1948 with his parents where he farmed and finished high school.
In 1953 he enlisted with the US Air Force. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean War and later he transferred to Presque Isle, Maine and was placed in the 23rd Air Fighter Group of the 75th Squadron of the Flying Tigers.
He returned home after an honorable discharge and began farming. In 1960 he met Betty Jean Wood and married her a year later. They moved to Olathe, Colorado, in 1967 where they raised their three children: Douglee (Joanne), Barbara (Dan Dunham) and Doris. Nolan was also blessed to have four grandchildren: Amanda, Kadin, Kaylee and Cassandra and one great grandchild, Patrick.
Nolan hosted the Olathe Grand Ole Opry for 26 years on the family farm. He would play the harmonica and guitar with friends, drawing up to 100 people each year. His music career began when his Uncle Frank gave him a broken and glued-back together guitar. Nolan learned to play music “by ear.” In 1959 he designed a harmonica holder and had a blacksmith build it for him. It was also in 1959 that he saw a photo of Hank Williams Sr. playing a Martin D-18 guitar; he knew he had to buy one for himself. Nolan enjoyed playing bluegrass for his family and friends. For a time, he even had his own band — “The Outhouse Playboys.”
Nolan provided for his family through farming, construction, road and bridge maintenance and driving school buses.
He attended church every Sunday and enjoyed social gatherings with his Christian family, especially if it involved homemade ice cream! He loved driving his antique John Deere tractors and entered them in the local tractor pulls and parades. He enjoyed spending his time with loved ones, playing dominos. Nolan enjoyed studying his genealogy and in 2009 and 2017 he traveled to Ireland and Scotland to stand where the McCauleys originated.
There will be a graveside service at the Olathe Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. Reception following the service will be at the McCauley family farm.
Please come and share a meal and some memories to celebrate a life well lived.
Crippin Funeral Home will be assisting the family with the arrangements; 970-249-2121.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.