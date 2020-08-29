Norma Foreman
December 2, 1928 — August 25, 2020
Norma Jean Howater Foreman passed away on Aug. 25, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born to William and Lavica Howater on Dec. 2, 1928 in Torrington Wyoming.
Norma moved to Olathe in 1976 and was a resident of Olathe for 44 years. Prior to moving to Olathe, she resided in Golden, Colorado, with her family.
Norma is survived by her four boys, Leroy Foreman (Terjmi) from Olathe, Colorado; Wayne Foreman from Greeley, Colorado; Jake Foreman (Elke) from Olathe, Colorado, and Bob Foreman from Olathe, Colorado; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norma did not wish to have any services; instead, she requested to be cremated and have her sons take care of her ashes.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting her family.
