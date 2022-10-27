OBITUARY: Norma ‘JANE’ Murphy

Norma ‘JANE’ Murphy

On Thursday morning Oct. 6, 2022, at the age of 91, Jane went to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, from her home in Virginia.

