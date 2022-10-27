OBITUARY: Norma ‘JANE’ Murphy

Norma ‘JANE’ Murphy
On Thursday morning Oct. 6, 2022, at the age of 91, Jane went to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, from her home in Virginia.
Jane was born on August 22, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa to Arthur George and Vesta Una Davis. She attended schools in Des Moines, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1949. She married her high school love Jackson J. Murphy on July 20, 1952. They shared 58 wonderful years together, he went home to heaven in September 2010.
Jane attended Iowa Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing for two years after high school and would later use that knowledge and skill to work in a private practice Doctors Office for 10 years in Colorado Springs and to be caretaker for Jack in his final year. Jane was a loving, loyal and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and true friend. A blessing to all those she shared her life with.
Her days were filled with joy in Bible studies, reading, Search-a-Word, quilting, sewing “Hug-a-Bears” for the community and playing cards (Hand & Foot) with “the girls” (her special lady friends). She collected bears! She enjoyed lunch out with whoever was available; Daveto’ s in Delta was one of her favorite places. Jane helped with many activities at the First Presbyterian Church of Montrose where she was a member serving as an ordained elder and on the Deacon Board. In 2010 she established the “JJ Murphy Library” there in loving memory of her husband Jack and his dedication to knowledge. She valued history and became a member of the Uncompahgre Valley Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. There she served as vice regent, then regent for three years. She has given many treasured memories to each of us! She is forever in our hearts.
She is survived by children: Pat & Shelly Murphy, Perry & Sherry Murphy, Ron & Peggy Chenevert.
Grandchildren: Shawn & Kory, Chris & Shannon, Levi & Tracey, Shannon & Lacey, Ronald.
Great-grandchildren: Cole, Ryan Jane, Brady, Brixton, Katelyn & Ryan, Madelyn, Harbour.
Great-great grandchildren: Raylyn, and one on the way!
She was preceded in death by: Parents; husband Jack; brother Melvin and wife Jerry; sister Evelyn and husband Harold ; several in-laws, and a great grandson, Austyn.
A worship service dedicated to Jane will be held by Rev. Dr. Jesse Mabanglo and Elder Howard Davidson at First Presbyterian Church, 1840 E. Niagara Road, Montrose, Colorado, on Sunday Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. A fellowship will be held at 10:30 a.m., following the morning service. If unable to attend the service, please stop by for a time of fellowship.
