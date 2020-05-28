Norman V. Rocha
December 28, 1932 - May 23, 2020
Norman Rocha, 87, passed away May 23, 2020 in the comforts of his own home in Commerce City, Colorado surrounded by his family.
Norman was born Dec. 28, 1932 to Macaudio and Francisca Rocha in Sidney, Montana. Norman married Dolores in 1954; they both raised six children in Montrose, Colorado, and later moved to Aurora, Colorado and raised two children. Norman and Dolores made a final move to Commerce City, Colorado, which they called home. Norman enjoyed fishing, sports, (especially the Broncos!), poker, and pool. Norman loved being with his grandkids, great-grandkids and his many family members.
Norman is survived by his children: Geraldine (Elmo) Najar of Commerce City; Carol (Jonas Sr.) Najar of Montrose; Pamela (Manuel) Rocha of Montrose; Larry Rocha of Montrose; Debra (Phil) Velasquez of Montrose; Timothy Rocha of Commerce City; Amy (Val) Garcia of Montrose; Nicholas Rocha of Commerce City; grandkids: Nathan, Matthew, Mya, Jonas Jr., Joshua, Brian, Jessica, Claudio, Zachary, Jeffrey, Tino, Joseph; great-grandkids: Damien, Syane, Jeremiah, Ariana, Moises, Joel, Emiliano, Josiah, Elizabeth, Carlos, Xavier, Aliyah, Achilles, Laraix, Nathaniel, Miklo.
Norman is preceded in death by his wife Dolores; parents Macaudio and Francisca; brothers Frank, Armando, Arthur, Robert, Joe and Rudy.
There will be a (graveside) funeral service for Norman at 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Grand View Cemetery.
