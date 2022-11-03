Orval Wallace Worley, 82, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, at his home in Delta, Colorado. He was born in Ouray, Colorado, to Wallace and Lucy Worley.
Orval was so proud of his heritage of being a part of The Worleys’ early homesteader family in the Cow Creek area in Ridgeway, Colorado. He loved his San Juans. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany. Orval delivered newspapers for a living for 30-plus years. He was a beloved husband and father and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife Faye of almost 57 years to be celebrated Nov. 20. He is also survived by three children, Matthew (Tammy), Patrick and Cindy; grandchildren Robert Gilmore, Amanda (Mark) Hanson, Samantha Worley, Nicole Box, Dylan Box; great-grandchildren, Ali, Kylee, Haelyn Hanson, Payton Gilmore, Lillian and Taylor Worley, Carsten, Serenity, Jaxton Prosser. He is also survived by his siblings Leta (Robbie) Barrientos, Stan (June) Worley, Del (Lynn) Worley and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Ray and Fanny; his parents Lucy and Wallace Worley and his Heavenly granddaughter Jessica.
There will be no service at this time — a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
