OBITUARY: Otisene Ethel Ansa-Raabe

Otisene Ethel Ansa-Raabe
After 84 years of a wonderful life, Otisene Ansa-Raabe passed away on Nov. 29, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Otisene was born Jan. 29, 1936, in Denver, Colorado, to Otis and Ethel Millard. She moved with her family to Montrose where she resided for 80 years.
Otisene was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She lived life with the faith of our Lord, a smile on her face and love in her heart. She golfed, volunteered at the Montrose Pavilion, and enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Otisene was survived by her children, Sharon Allen (Keaton), Joe Ansa, Dan Ansa (Anne), Lynnsey Stevenson (Joel); and sisters, Alice McCoid, Margaret Lanam and Phyllis Aleman. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Otisene was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Raabe; her parents, Otis and Ethel Millard; her sister, Eululia Butler; and brother, Bill Millard.
A memorial service will be held in Montrose at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.