OBITUARY: Otisene (Millard) Ansa-Raabe

Otisene (Millard) Ansa-Raabe
A Celebration of Life for long time resident Otisene (Millard) Ansa-Raabe will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Rosemont Baptist Church, 1598 Niagara Road, Montrose, Colorado. Otisene passed away on Nov. 29, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Otisene was survived by her children Sharon Allen (Keaton), Joe Ansa, Dan Ansa (Anne), Lynnsey Stevenson (Joel), and sisters Alice McCoid, Margaret Lanam, and Phyllis Alleman and several nieces and nephews. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Otisene was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Raabe, her parents Otis and Ethel Millard, her sister Eululia Butler, and brother Bill Millard.
Live Stream links can be found at:
Rosemont Website: www.rosemontbaptist.org/sermons/live
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RosemontBaptist/
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Montrose Pavilion or Rosemont Baptist Church.
