Owen Raymond Vaughn

Owen Raymond Vaughn, 98, passed away in his home Jan.24, 2021. He is preceded in death by his son, Gordon Vaughn; first wife, Peggy; and second wife, JoAnn. Owen is survived by his daughter, Jeannie Chapdelain; son, Thomas Vaughn; grandson, Jason (Rachel) Chapdelain; and many other loving grand and great-grandchildren.

Throughout his life Owen served in the United States Navy, worked as a rancher, laborer, proud city worker, and many other occupations. Owen was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery at 11 a.m., Jan. 28, 2021.

Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.

