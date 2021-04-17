OBITUARY: Paige Yvonne Pierce

Paige Yvonne Pierce
Paige Yvonne Pierce passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, in Delta County, Colorado. She was 26 years old.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Delta, Colorado.
Paige was born on April 6, 1995, to Eldonna Sue Anders and Boyd Schmidt in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was a lifelong resident of Delta, Colorado. She was baptized Dec. 30, 2001, at First Baptist Church of Delta and her love of Jesus never faltered. Paige graduated with two college credits and a 3.9 GPA in 2013. She earned her CNA certificate. She married Jacob Pierce in Delta, Colorado. Paige had a way of making a person feel they were the most special person in the world. She was a smart girl and surprised people in conversation with her knowledge of different subjects as she was an avid reader and loved learning. Paige loved music and was very artistic in drawing, writing stories, poems, and everyone loved to hear her play the piano. She was always a defender of the less fortunate and would judge nobody. She could make people laugh. She loved taking care of the elderly and babies.
Paige is survived by her mother Ellie Anders of Austin, father Boyd Schmidt of Ouray, her husband Jacob Pierce of Cedaredge, her brother Robbie Schmidt of Austin, uncle Shane Anders, and grandfather Eldon Anders (Jewel Noderud).
Paige was preceded in death by her grandmother Patsy Lovato and uncle Vaughn Anders.
Paige was loved by many and her presence of lighting up a room will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory, 682 1725 Road Delta, CO 81416, to help pay for the funeral.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
