OBITUARY: Pam Kuta; August 15, 1968 - August 7, 2022

Pam Kuta
August 15, 1968 — August 7, 2022
Pam Kuta of Delta passed from her earthly life to her eternal home in the arms of God on Aug. 7, 2022. Pam suffered a major health crisis while in San Diego on vacation in late May and spent the majority of the summer in hospitals in San Diego, Denver and Grand Junction. Her last days were spent in the company of her family at the Hopewest Hospice Care Center.
Pam was born in Denver on Aug. 15, 1968. She soon became little sister to big brother Jeff when she was adopted by Bob and JoAnn Anderson of Alamosa. While she was still a baby the Anderson family moved to Grand Junction where she spent a joyful childhood walking to the river to fish, putting pennies on the tracks at the railroad yard and riding her pony, Brownie.
In 1978 her family moved to Delta, where she attended the old Lincoln school downtown, enduring many skinned knees and elbows playing softball and football on the gravel playground. She continued all the way through high school in Delta, working at Clark’s Big Ol’ Burger and then at Wayne’s Drive In. She played basketball and tennis and participated in FBLA and sang in choir. Her true love, though, was volleyball and she earned varsity letters in her junior and senior years. She graduated from Delta High School in 1986.
After high school she attended Mesa College for a year before moving to the Denver area where she lived for eight years working in various hotels and restaurants where she developed her passion for cooking and made life-long friends. In 1995 she moved back to Delta where she started working for her parents at Anderson Farm Supply. In Delta she reunited with her high school sweetheart (although he didn’t know it while they were in high school) David Kuta. They were married on Sept. 14, 1996 and spent just short of 26 amazing years together.
After 13 years at Anderson Farm Supply, Pam struck out on her own and pursued a dream she had long envisioned. Along with various family members she opened and managed the Last Chance Grill in Delta, earning loyal customers with her delicious cooking. Unfortunately the state of the economy and other factors at the time conspired to force the restaurant to close after much too short a time. She was always proud that she pursued that dream.
After closing the restaurant, Pam eventually landed in a position at Delta Ace Hardware, where she found what was perhaps her true calling as “the paint lady.” She worked at Ace for over a decade until she left to care for her ailing father until his passing.
Pam and David’s older son, Zachary, was born in September of 2002 and in January of 2007 they welcomed their younger son, Alex. Watching “her boys” playing sports, developing as creative individuals, participating in school and church activities and Boy Scouts and growing into young men were the greatest joys of Pam’s life.
Pam was a member of St.Michael’s Catholic Church where she served a stint on the parish council and was bingo manager for the annual church bazaar for many years. Probably her favorite role in the church community was helping to provide meals to families with new babies.
She was a passionate fan of the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers and spent many Sunday afternoons cheering them on. She played softball, bowled, and was an enthusiastic bunco player. She loved to play golf with her family, spending many summer afternoons on the course with David and their boys. She even scored a hole-in-one, on the 17th hole at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction, a feat never matched by anyone else in her family. She loved to camp and go on road trips with her family. She loved animals and spoiled many dogs and cats over the years.
Pam was a beautiful soul who cared for all people. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, family member and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, David; sons Zachary and Alex and her “adopted son” Kayden; her brother Jeff Anderson and his wife Tammy and their daughter and son, Courtney and Kyle, along with David’s mom, Betty Kuta and all of David’s brothers and sisters and their families, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and many, many friends.
Pam’s life was celebrated and remembered with a rosary service on Thursday, Aug. 11 and a funeral mass on Friday, Aug. 12 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta. She was laid to rest at Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.