OBITUARY: Pam Lillard

Pam Lillard, 78, passed away in her home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. She was surrounded by her husband of 60 years, Dick, and her two daughters, Kimber and Dana.
Pam was born on Sept. 28, 1944 at the naval yard in Brooklyn, New York. After 15 years as a Navy brat, she finished her last two years of schooling at Fairview High School, in Boulder, Colorado. She and her high school sweetheart, Dick, graduated in 1962, and married a few months later in July.
She began her teaching career, at Fairview High School, in 1968, for 13 years. She took a few years off and began teaching at Paonia High School in 1985 after she and Dick moved to Crawford, Colorado.
Throughout her career, she always gave 110% to every student and every lesson. Teaching was her calling and she was the greatest of all time! In retirement, beginning in 2001, she spent lots of time with her parents, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, while traveling the West with her husband in their motorhome. They finally settled in Montrose, where Dick still resides.
She will be missed by many.
A public memorial will take place from 3 — 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at Paonia K-8 (formally known as Paonia High School). All are welcome.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
