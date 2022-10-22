OBITUARY: Pam Lillard

Pam Lillard

Pam Lillard, 78, passed away in her home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. She was surrounded by her husband of 60 years, Dick, and her two daughters, Kimber and Dana.

To plant a tree in memory of Pam Lillard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

