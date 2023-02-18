OBITUARY: Pamela Jutten

Pamela Sanburg Jutten, 68, passed away Feb. 15, 2023, into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus. She was surrounded by her family. She was born in Montrose, Colorado, on June 29 1954, to Russell E. Sanburg and Betty J. Harris Sanburg. She had one brother, Ed, and four sisters, Linda, Paula Ann, Penny and Tess.
At an early age Pam loved the outdoors and would follow her dad around the family ranch whenever given the opportunity. This was the way it was up until her passing, to be out tending her flowers and listening to the birds sing and she loved to look at the various cloud formations in the sky.
Pam attended Riverside and Uncompahgre Elementary school and went on to graduate from Montrose High School. She attended Mesa Junior College in Grand Junction.
She was active in 4-H,winning many honors. She was the first girl in Montrose to join the Future Farmers of America and was on the livestock judging team. She was the Montrose Rodeo Queen in 1972. She was also active in church activities.
In July of 1974 she married the love of her life, Jay Jutten. They were happily married for 48 years. They were blessed with three children, Daris, Erin and Kelsey.
Jay and Pam lived their lives on the Jutten Ranch near Colona. Pam loved life as a rancher’s wife. She managed the office up until time made it impossible for her to continue. She drove corn truck in the fall, fixed meals for the hungry crew, fed bottle calves, helped with branding, and helped feed the cattle. Whatever it took to help, she was there. She also helped at school when her kids were growing up and she was a 4-H leader teaching many kids how to sew. She taught Sunday school at the Montrose Christian Church and was active in the Women of the Word Bible study. She attended Grace Community Church up until the time of her death.
She loved family dinners with her growing family. She had six grandchildren whom she adored with all her heart. They were Cole, Conner, Tucker, Jaylee, Caleb and Brynn. Her most favorite time was spent going to the cabin and spending time with her husband, kids, daughter in-law, son in-laws and grandkids!
Pam is preceded in death by her parents Russell and Betty Sanburg and sister Paula Ann Sanburg. She is survived by her husband Jay Jutten, kids Daris Jutten, his wife Nicki. Daughter Erin Luttrell, her husband Zane and their children Cole, Conner and Caleb. Daughter Kelsey Castle, her husband Jeremy and their children Tucker, Jaylee and Brynn. Her brother Ed Sanburg and sisters Linda Sanburg, Penny Zimbelman and Tessa Scharf.
Pam’s favorite verse through her health battles was: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you.” Deuteronomy 31:6
A celebration of life will be held at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road in Montrose at 10 a.m. Feb. 25. We invite all friends and families to join us to remember and honor Pamela Jutten.
Please consider donating to HopeWest in Pamela memory in lieu of flowers at (www.hopewestco.org/memorial-gifts/)
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Pamela’s family.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone