OBITUARY: Pamela Jutten

Pamela Sanburg Jutten, 68, passed away Feb. 15, 2023, into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus. She was surrounded by her family. She was born in Montrose, Colorado, on June 29 1954, to Russell E. Sanburg and Betty J. Harris Sanburg. She had one brother, Ed, and four sisters, Linda, Paula Ann, Penny and Tess.

At an early age Pam loved the outdoors and would follow her dad around the family ranch whenever given the opportunity. This was the way it was up until her passing, to be out tending her flowers and listening to the birds sing and she loved to look at the various cloud formations in the sky.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?