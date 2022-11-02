OBITUARY: Pamela Renee Glick Gurney

Pamela Renee Glick Gurney
Pamela Renee Glick Gurney was born to Jerry and Dorothy Glick on March 13, 1959, in Alice, Texas, and returned to be with her Heavenly Father on Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 63.
Pam married Robert Christian Lambert on Dec. 12, 1976. Robbie passed away tragically in a car accident leaving Pam widowed with their newborn son, Eric. Pam then married Dennis Gurney on Aug. 18, 1977, in Alice, Texas. In February of 1980, Dennis was severely burned during an oil rig explosion, and whilst in the hospital with him, Pam gave birth to Jessica. In 1982 Pam gave birth to their son, Kevin.
Colorado had always been a home away from home hunting and being in the mountains, so in 1989 Dennis and Pam moved their family to Montrose. Dennis passed away in 2009, leaving Pam widowed again.
Yet Pam embraced life. She loved rockhounding, photography, crocheting, sewing, cooking and baking, gardening, spending time in the mountains, but most of all being with her family. She could hide and wait forever to jump out and scare someone. She loved to laugh and make others laugh too.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Jerry Glick; husband Robbie Lambert, and husband Dennis Gurney. Pam leaves behind her three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter: Eric Gurney and wife Lydia and their children, Taylor (Todd and daughter Skylar), Trenton, and Candra; son, Kevin Gurney and his children, Brooklynne, and Hailey; daughter, Jessica Meiners and husband Kevin and their children, Kadin (Erin), Jylliane and Jorja, all of Montrose, Colorado. Pam was the eldest of five sisters who loved her dearly: Karen, Sharon (Earl), Cindy (Johnny), and Darlene (Kle) and many nephews, nieces, aunts, and cousins.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Crippin Funeral Home. There will be a lunch following services at the Church on The Hill 62985 CO-90, Montrose.
