OBITUARY: Pastor Norma ‘Jo’ DeVinny; September 16, 1936 - May 22, 2022

Pastor Jo DeVinny passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her home in Cedaredge, Colorado. She was 85.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Cedaredge Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Eckert Presbyterian Church with Pastor Keith Vandegrief officiating.
Norma Jo Roberts was born on Sept. 16, 1936 in Lubbock, Texas, to Carl James and Henrietta E. (Steward) Roberts. Jo spent her childhood in Lubbock and graduated there with the class of 1955. She went on to further her education and went to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. In 2003 she graduated with a master’s degree in Divinity from Bethel Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as pastor in Montrose, Durango and Eckert, Colorado.
Jo enjoyed people, reading and writing. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1970, Jo married David DeVinny in Montrose. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage.
Among survivors are her husband, David Duane DeVinny of Cedaredge; three sons: David Brian Ziegler, Mark Andrew Ziegler and James Douglas DeVinny, and a brother, Carl Duane Roberts of Denton, Texas.
Memorial contributions to the Eckert Presbyterian Church P. O. Box 7, Eckert, CO, 81418 or Surface Creek Animal Shelter 265 SE High Country Ave., Cedaredge, CO, 81413 or Cedaredge Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 750, Cedaredge, CO, 81413.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone