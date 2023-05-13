OBITUARY: Pat Blackwell; October 1, 1942 - May 7, 2023

Pat was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 1, 1942, making her the second child of Arden Ralph Strang and Pauline Umbarger Strang and younger sister to her brother John.

The Strang family lived on the very east side of Dayton where at that time several acres of woods were nearby, an idyllic place to build tree houses, run and play, fly kites, and hide and seek. Pat then went on to Ohio State University where she studied to become a dental hygienist, graduating in 1964.

