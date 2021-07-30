Patricia Ann Fisher
Ridgway — Patricia Ann Fisher, 84, died at home on July 8, 2021. She was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of W. Robert and Leah (Peters) Fleming. Pat graduated from North Side High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Class of 1954.
Following graduation, she attended Indiana University graduating in 1958 with a BS in Education. She was hired as a French and English teacher at her alma mater North Side High School. In 1961, she married her fellow high school home room friend John (Jack) Lloyd Fisher. Pat and Jack would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this coming Aug. 17. Pat continued her education at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne and received her master’s degree in school counseling. In 1963, Pat and Jack moved to Orange County, California, where she was employed both as a counselor and a teacher for many years.
Pat and Jack then moved to Ridgway, Colorado, where they built a home and lived. Pat loved to play all kinds of board and card games. She was a devoted duplicate bridge player and was a member of the Black Canyon Duplicate Bridge Club. She played in many bridge tournaments where she earned enough points to become a Sapphire Life Master. Pat was very proud of this accomplishment.
Also, she was an avid reader and wherever she went, she brought a book with her.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Barbara. Surviving in addition to her husband, John Lloyd Fisher, is her daughter, Cheryl (Fisher) Westerson and her husband, Kirk, of Grand Junction; her son Roger Fisher of Desert Hot Springs, California; her granddaughter Rebecca Robinson of San Diego, California; her grandson John Robinson of San Diego, California; her sister Sally (Fleming) Epley; many nieces and nephews.
Although a memorial service will not be held, those who wish to remember Pat in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Home Hospice, 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401
