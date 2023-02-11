OBITUARY: Patricia Laverne Love

Pat was born March 20, 1947, in Shidler, Oklahoma, to W. Laverne Johnson (AuMiller) and Irvin Lester Johnson and moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1955. She went to Morgan Elementary School and Montrose Junior High School. Pat graduated from Olathe High School in 1965 after moving to Menoken. She attended Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, for one year before returning to Montrose.
Pat married the love of her life, Gary Lee Love on June 8, 1966. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Memphis, Tennessee for naval training then to California for three years while Gary was deployed during the Vietnam War. During that time, Pat worked for JC Penneys as a sales clerk, PBX operator and merchandise record keeper at the Chula Vista location. After Gary’s honorable Navy discharge, they moved back to the glorious mountains of Colorado in 1971. Pat worked for Montrose High School as the cafeteria manager for 13 great years and as the secretary in the maintenance department for another five years, before retiring in 1999.
Pat was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Pat loved 4-H and FFA and had the honor to serve as a 4-H leader and be involved for more than 10 years. She was also involved with the Montrose FFA chapter for more than six years and was honored as a Montrose FFA Chapter mother. Pat was very active in church, prayer groups, Bible studies and loved working with the church’s children ministry.
Her hobbies included sewing, needle work, oil painting (Pat was a very gifted artist), gardening and canning. But most of all, she loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren, whether it was babysitting, watching them show their animals at the county fair, playing sports or any other activity.
Pat was able to accomplish one of her bucket list items when she took a trip to Israel with three of her dear friends to witness where Jesus walked, preached, was crucified and rose again!
Pat was predeceased by her wonderful husband, Gary Love. Pat is survived by her oldest daughter, Latisha Saunders, her husband Brett and their children, Sydni and Victoria. Also, by her youngest daughter, Cindy Carroll, her husband Jeremy and their children, Tanner, Mason, Landon and Gary Paden.
Pat also had a wonderful extended family that included Lillian Cook, Jackie Kay, Linda Sanburg, Connie Worthington, Mary Surbeck, Sue Wright, Shirly Jones, Irvin Obi, Dalton and Susan Ward, and Pam and Archie Carroll.
Pat was called home by her Savior on Feb. 7, at 7:07 p.m. In II Timothy 4:7 it reads “I have fought the good fight; I have the finished the race, I have kept the faith.” Pat absolutely lived this verse. Her race is complete! We love you and will miss you greatly!
A celebration of life will be held at Celebration Church, 2900 Sunnyside Road in Montrose, on Feb. 18, at 11:30 a.m. We invite all friends and families to join us to remember and honor Pat’s Love of the Lord, love of her family, and Love of her friends.
In memory of Pat, donations can be made to:
• HopeWest (www.hopewestco.org/memorial-gifts/)
• Olathe FFA Chapter (410 N. Highway 50, Olathe, CO 81425)
• Montrose FFA Chapter (600 S. Selig Ave., Montrose, CO 81401)
