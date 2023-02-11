OBITUARY: Patricia Laverne Love
Brenda Metheny

Pat was born March 20, 1947, in Shidler, Oklahoma, to W. Laverne Johnson (AuMiller) and Irvin Lester Johnson and moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1955. She went to Morgan Elementary School and Montrose Junior High School. Pat graduated from Olathe High School in 1965 after moving to Menoken. She attended Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, for one year before returning to Montrose.

Pat married the love of her life, Gary Lee Love on June 8, 1966. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Memphis, Tennessee for naval training then to California for three years while Gary was deployed during the Vietnam War. During that time, Pat worked for JC Penneys as a sales clerk, PBX operator and merchandise record keeper at the Chula Vista location. After Gary’s honorable Navy discharge, they moved back to the glorious mountains of Colorado in 1971. Pat worked for Montrose High School as the cafeteria manager for 13 great years and as the secretary in the maintenance department for another five years, before retiring in 1999.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Love as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?