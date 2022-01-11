OBITUARY: Patricia 'Patty' Jean Cranor

Patricia ‘Patty’ Jean Cranor
Patricia “Patty” Jean Cranor was born in Gunnison, Colorado, in 1947 and after several years in Crested Butte she lived most recently in Montrose, Colorado where she died peacefully on Dec. 29, 2021.
Patty spent much of her life growing up in Almont north of Gunnison where she was an incredible help to her parents Forrest and Thora Cranor on their family-owned resort. Patty worked hard cleaning cabins and working in the little general store, an ethic she carried with pride her entire life. She graduated from Gunnison High School in 1965, attended Western State College and went on to live in Vail in its earliest days.
She was a faithful wife to her two spouses, the first of whom she had three children by: Matthew (deceased); Michelle Ruggeberg now married to Ronnie Peelo of Montrose. and Kelly Ruggeberg, now married to Paul McDaniel of Hotchkiss.
Patty loved her girls and did anything she could afford to do for them. She took them camping to learn the things she herself did as a kid and a young adult. She taught them to skate and arranged for her kids to learn how to ski at Crested Butte where they lived until both girls were out of high school. The girls have her work ethic and values.
She loved all of us, her family and would help us with anything she could. Her support was always there. There is so much to tell of her life of devotion to her family and her spouses, from the fun she was to be around to the honesty she lived, but there isn’t room on the page. Patty was loved by everyone she knew.
Patty’s life was not void of her personal adventures, 4-wheeling in the Willy’s Jeep, fishing, horseback riding, floating the Green River, dancing and playing softball as best she could as she was not a student of organized sports. She loved to go to antique shops with her daughter Kelly just to look and enjoyed working in the garden with her eldest Michelle.
The resort we grew up on offered all kind of adventures and one of her childhood friends, Loretta Johnson Mangum describes that best:
“We go clear back to Kindergarten! I was fascinated that she rode the bus to school and brought her lunch in a lunch pail. What a thrill to get to ride the bus to Almont to spend the night at her house. Lots of fun times helping clean cabins, sneaking in the ice house to chip ice off the blocks to eat. Slumber parties, birthday parties, school activities/organizations together, freshman initiation. Her being a part of our wedding. The last time together, she met us in Montrose to have coffee, July 2014. RIP my dear friend. I cherish memories of our friendship.”
She loved life, especially her kids, their husbands and two grandkids, Keegan and Maddy Peelo, and would go about anywhere at the drop of a hat. She loved adventure from going to Germany for Michelle and Ronnies’ wedding and another trip to Ireland with them for a visit to Ronnies’ homeland of Ireland. She would go to lunch with me and others after only a suggestion. Taking long drives to places she hadn’t been was a favorite of hers.
Patty was an incredible seamstress, superb cook and part time fix-iit girl. One of her favorite gifts I gave her was a medium sized toolbox to hold all her home tools that were residing in two cardboard boxes. She could figure out about anything as she did with many of life’s puzzles.
To say we will all miss her is a gross understatement, but she is at peace with herself. Patty is preceded in death by her parents Forrest and Thora Cranor; her infant son Matthew and her former spouses, Irv Ruggeberg and Bob Trujillo. She is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Peelo (Ronnie), their children Keegan and Maddy; Kelly McDaniel (Paul); older brother Carl Cranor (Crystal) of Riverside, California; Polly Oberosler (Dave) of Gunnison and younger brother Roger Cranor (Mary) of Rifle, Colorado. Also surviving are hundreds of friends that will miss her very much.
There will be a celebration of life this summer in the Gunnison area and will be announced via local news sources.