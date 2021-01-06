Patricia Werden
Educator, singer, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Pat Werden, 96 years of age, died on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at San Juan Living Center with her loving family at her side.
Patricia Lucille Kilroy Werden was born on July 28, 1924, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Leonard and Eileen (Ranke) Kilroy. She attended Austin High School and excelled in her studies; she was awarded the Medal for Superior Work in Latin for four years, and graduated valedictorian, first in her class of 426 students. She was awarded a four-year scholarship at Northern Illinois University where she was May Fete Queen in 1946 and graduated with High Scholastic Honors and a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. After moving to Colorado in 1960, she continued her education at the University of Northern Colorado where she earned Master of Science and Doctoral of Philosophy degrees in Education.
Pat’s love for education and teaching spanned her lifetime. She taught in the public schools of Illinois and Colorado and at Colorado State University, the University of Hawaii and the University of Denver. She was awarded Emeritus status from the University of Denver upon retirement after 18 years of teaching. Her professional contributions include the book entitled “Preventive Health Care for Those Over 50,” research papers in School Health Review and a K-12 Health Curriculum for Oglala Sioux Schools.
Pat had a beautiful singing voice and a great appreciation for music. She spent many years as a vocalist in the Chicago area during the Big Band era. She sang with Lew Diamond, Charlie Swan, Frank Laurie, Blue Notes and Herbie Palmer bands. She was active in her church choirs in Denver and Montrose. She also was involved in senior musical productions at the Pavilion and in a choral group called the Songbirds.
Pat married Curtis Alden Werden on Dec. 21, 1946. They had the joy and happiness of sharing 64 years of marriage.
She had a wide range of interests including sports, music, reading, writing and politics. She loved nature, animals and travel.
Pat was a fierce advocate for her family and was so proud of all of her children. She was a generous, kind, funny, smart, and compassionate person who loved life and was grateful for every minute of it. She will be greatly missed.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Eileen Kilroy; and husband, Curt Werden. She is survived by her children: Linda Lukaski (Hank, Eagan, MN), James Werden (Millbay, British Columbia, Canada), Joan Zappa (Nick, Montrose), David Werden (Zoe, Montrose), Susan Carpenter (Kalispell, MT); grandchildren: Adrienne van Kooperen (Jeroen), Rachel Lukaski (Hugo Matus), Spencer Werden (Jessie), Alicia Plantz (Mark), Hannah Werden (Randy Arndt), Joshua Barnes (Annie), Ryan Steinberg, Aaron Steinberg (Richelle), and Jacob Carpenter; great-grandchildren: Dylan, Logan, Taigen, Aiden, Kylie, Reeghan, Tyler, Brook, Liliana, Louanne and Bowie.
Interment was on Dec. 30, 2020, at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery in Littleton.
