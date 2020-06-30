Patrick Embert Marolf
July 30, 1948 - June 21, 2020
Pat was born July 30, 1948 in Lowville, New York as the only child of Harry and Jackie (Jackson) Marolf. He passed away June 21, 2020.
Growing up, his father was in the military, allowing the family to move around from New York to Texas to Colorado, eventually settling in Olathe, Colorado. Pat graduated from Evergreen High School in 1966 and went on to complete a Bachelor’s Degree in Glenwood, Colorado.
In 1972, Pat’s family opened the 3-R Grocery and Campground, later named The Frontier. It was about a year later that he met his future wife at the family convenience store. Karen and Pat began dating and were married on April 6, 1974, in Montrose, Colorado. They were married for 46 years. In December, 1985, they welcomed their first child, a son, Russell. A few years later, in 1989, they welcomed their daughter Amy, and their little family was complete.
Pas was many things in his life. He rode bulls in college, he was a state patrol officer and a dispatch officer; he worked the family convenience store and other retail jobs. In 1998 the family moved to Alpine, Wyoming. In Wyoming, Pat started a handyman service and for the last 14 years he worked in maintenance at Snow King Resort in Jackson. He was also on the Town of Alpine Planning and Zoning Board for several years.
He loved many things in life: hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, Friday Night Family Dinners, and he loved his family and friends. He never met a stranger and everybody around Snow King knew his Black Tahoe; a yellow Lab named Aspen even knew that was the car to get treats from. One of his greatest joys was watching his kids in 4-H shooting sports and teaching them about the outdoors.
Pat was preceded in death by his father, Harry; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of Alpine; his son, Russell (Alycia) Marolf of Idaho Falls; his daughter, Amy Marolf of Alpine, Wyoming; his mother, Jackie Marolf of Delta, Colorado; and his granddaughter, Baylee of Idaho Falls.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. July 3, 2020, at the Alpine American Legion Baseball Field in Alpine, Wyoming. Schwab Mortuary and Lynn B. Flowers are assisting in the arrangements of the services.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Diabetes Association.
