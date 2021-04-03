Patrick Evan Browne
Patrick Evan Browne passed away at age 38 on March 5, 2021 at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado. His devoted wife, Rachel, was by his side.
Patrick was born on Nov. 30, 1982 in Denver, Colorado, and had been a resident of the Denver area the last 16 years.
Visit Patrick’s Life sketch and Tribute Wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
