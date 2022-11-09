OBITUARY: Patrick ‘Pat’ Baker

Patrick ‘Pat’ Baker
Patrick “Pat” Orrin Baker of Montrose, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 12. He was 72.
Baker was highly regarded in the geotechnical profession. He helped to design and to build distinctive, state-of-the-art retaining wall structures for both commercial and residential projects across the United States and Canada.
Owner of Intermountain Geotechnical Construction, Baker helped to pioneer a system of construction with wiring and rocks that now is widely used. He worked with specialist architects and engineers to manage large wall construction projects. Some of his notable work includes the Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas and the University of New Mexico campus. Baker helped to build some of the original ski runs in Telluride, Colorado. His geotechnical work is prevalent along the California coastlines. He and his wife, Peggie, also own a farm in Montrose.
Baker was born (1950) and grew up in Napa Valley, California. He was a football player at Napa Valley High School and then a scholarship player for San Francisco State University. After a football injury there, Baker returned to Napa Valley and launched a l business building and managing vineyards. A successful entrepreneur, he moved his skills to Colorado some 35 years ago. He has lived in Telluride, Norwood and Montrose.
A man of adventure, he was passionate about nature and all outdoor amenities that the Colorado mountains offered. As a young man, he made many trips to Colorado, to hunt deer with his dad and brother. The family owned a cabin in Sawpit, Colorado, near Telluride.
He was a man of strong Christian faith and noted for his kindness and generosity to anyone in need, especially marginalized people. He was admired for his leadership skills both professionally and personally.
His foremost passion was his family and children. He was a hands-on father, involved in his children’s school activities and hobbies, from their childhood to adults.
Baker is survived by his wife, Peggie; daughters Aimee Baker, Sydney Baker, and Whitney Bondy; a son, Jamie Nershi; daughter-in-law Lindsay Nershi and son-in-law Scott Bondy; four granddaughters, June Bondy and Reece Bondy; Olive Nershi and Hazel Nershi; his mother, Jane Baker of Napa Valley; a brother, D.R. (Kathy) Baker and two sisters, Betsy (Bob) Olivera and Sandy Zeh, along with beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memory donation to help support Baker’s family during this difficult time. See details at the Ever Loved website created for Baker at https://everloved.com/life-of/patrick-baker.
A memorial wake will be held on Dec. 3 at the Baker farm in Montrose. See the above website for details.