OBITUARY: Patrick Robert Burke; July 25, 1931 – June 6, 2022

Patrick Robert Burke, age 90, was reunited with the love of his life Catherine “Peg” Burke after passing peacefully at his home in Montrose on June 6, 2022.
Patrick, born on July 25, 1931, to Fred and Annie (Jones) Burke in Rifle, Colorado, spent his childhood at the family ranch on Piceance Creek. He married Peg Cook on Feb. 3, 1951, in Rifle, Colorado.
Some of Pat’s fondest memories were working on the ranch alongside his brothers. In 1960 Pat and Peg moved to Billy Creek in Ouray County where he worked for the Division of Wildlife for 40 years. He and Peg made lifelong memories while raising their three children. Pat and Peg retired in Montrose, Colorado where they spent time enjoying their family, which they valued above all else.
Patrick served his country and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed being a member of the Montrose B.P.O.E., Ouray County Cattlemen’s Association and Ouray County Sheriff’s Posse. Pat loved anything to do with horses, especially team roping and helping neighbors and friends work cattle. He would often be caught out in the field irrigating or tinkering in his shop.
Patrick was the youngest in his family and was preceded in death by his parents and his 14 brothers and sisters. He is survived by three children: Fred (Candi) Burke, Peggy (Wayne) Kiniston, Deb (Tim) Ayer; eight grandchildren: Deidra (Chris) Secakuku, Kindra Stewart, Cody Boren, Brandon (Carmen) Boren, Shon (Jessica) Kiniston, Lexi (Robby) Marr, Luke (Shayla) Ayer and Kyle Ayer; 14 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Patrick had a caring heart and touched the lives of many people. He will be remembered as a son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, and friend.
There will be a private family celebration at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory of Montrose.
To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Burke; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone