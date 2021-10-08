OBITUARY: Patti Rock

Patti Marie Rock, age 67, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021 at UCHealth Memorial Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Patti was born Dec. 21, 1953, in Kalispell, Montana, to Ilynn and Robbie Vick and was the youngest of three girls. Patti married the love of her life Ronald Rock on Dec. 4, 1970, and had two children, Tami and Robert.
Patti is a grandmother to Annamarie Backus, Tristan, Logan and Rory Rock. She is a great-grandmother (GiGi) to Elle Marie Backus Armstrong. Patti also has a stepdaughter, Sharon Rock and grandson Chris (Christina) Shelman and twin great -granddaughters from Oregon.
Patti worked at the Montrose Home Depot for 14 years before she passed. Patti enjoyed ATVs and the outdoors. She was in two ATV clubs at one time. She enjoyed going out in their RZR side by side especially to Marysvale and Richmond, Utah. Those were her favorite places to ride.
Patti also enjoyed holidays and spending time with her family, playing cards and games and just having a good ol’ laugh that brought tears to your eyes from laughing so hard.
Patti is preceded in death by both parents and grandparents.
Patti is survived by her husband Ron Rock of Olathe Colorado; her daughter Tami (Mark) Backus of Fruita Colorado; son Robert (Jera) Rock of Pueblo, Colorado; sister Kathy (Gavin) Corrigan of Kalispell, Montana; sister Shari Johnston of Twin Falls Idaho, and all her grandkids and great-grandkids.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bible Baptist Church, 112 Main St., Olathe, Colorado, 81425
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Go Fund Me set up in her name to cover medical expenses left. Thank you.
