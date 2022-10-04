OBITUARY: Pattie Lou Simons

Pattie Lou Simons, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was called home to heaven Sept. 29, 2022, at her home in Montrose, Colorado. She was born to Delmer and Rachel Philebaum on Sept. 14, 1938, in Kokomo, Indiana.
Pattie graduated from Portland High School class of “57” and married her high school sweetheart, Dwight Simons, on April 20,1957 before he enlisted in the army. After the army they settled in Denver and spent 38 years where Pattie was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge in Northglenn and participated in several bowling leagues. Pattie and Dwight retired to Montrose in 1998. Pattie enjoyed crafting with her grandchildren, crocheting, spending time with family and reading romance novels late into the night. She was a member of Montrose Christian Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, two sisters, three brothers and a son (Jeffrey) who passed away at two days old.
She is survived by her children: Brian (Brenda) Simons of Denver, Colorado, and Tambra Simons of Montrose; five grandchildren,Tiara Simons, Raquel (Daniel) Medina, Sarah (Chris) Oswalt, Ally (Eric) Brown, Alexis (Cole) Bishop an nine great-grandchildren, Octavia, Bianka, Lilian, Lilianah, Gage, Blake, Riley, Daniella and Elias.
