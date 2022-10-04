OBITUARY: Pattie Lou Simons

Pattie Lou Simons

Pattie Lou Simons, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was called home to heaven Sept. 29, 2022, at her home in Montrose, Colorado. She was born to Delmer and Rachel Philebaum on Sept. 14, 1938, in Kokomo, Indiana.

