OBITUARY: Paul A. Redding

Paul A. Redding, 66, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away at home on Sept. 6, 2021, after an 11-month battle with leukemia.
Paul was born Oct. 5 1954, to Robert and Virginia Redding in Denver. Paul was the fifth oldest of 14 children. Paul and his wife of 43 years, Jean, had two children, Derek and Adam. Paul prided himself in teaching his sons about the construction trades, and they are both successful today because of their father’s example.
One of Paul’s jobs he was very proud to be part of was to work on the World Trade Center in New York shortly after 9/11/2001. He was at Ground Zero pinning back the retaining walls so the water would not flood lower Manhattan. Paul would cut small crosses from the damaged structural steel from the twin towers in his spare time and give them away.
Paul worked as a miner for over 20 years, mostly in Colorado. This was his favorite job because he was passionate about rock collecting. He would bring home balls of mud from the mines and after cleaning them, beautiful crystals would appear. He often said he was a self-taught geologist.
He also worked overseas in Malaysia and the Philippines on water diversion tunnels and hydroelectric plants.
Paul retired four years ago, and preferred staying home as his work always took him all over the world. Paul loved gardening and taking care of his chickens. He also became a beekeeper and loved to harvest the honey.
His kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife Jean and sons Derek (Rachel Hoffman) and Adam. During his final months, a bright spot in his life was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild, a granddaughter, in November. He is also survived by 12 brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
At Paul’s request no services will be held but he wanted a barbecue for close friends and family.
