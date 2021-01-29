Paul A. Strasser
Paul A. Strasser, 91, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away Jan. 25, 2021, at La Villa Grande Care Center, Grand Junction, Colorado. He was born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, on April 15, 1929, to Paul A. and Esther P. (Greth) Strasser. He married Lillian Roberta (Bobbe) Hagley on Aug. 2, 1955, in Carey, Ohio. They were married for 64 years before her death in 2019.
Paul was a 1947 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School. He was a farmer in Carey, Ohio, until his retirement. He served in the United States Air Force as a Flight Engineer and was involved with the Korean War. He was very proud of his service in the Air Force. Paul worked at the Lite Star Oil Company, the US Implement, and John Deere in Upper Sandusky. Later he operated his own farm equipment repair shop at his home in Carey. Paul and Bobbe retired to Montrose in 1991. It was a dream they always had to live out west near the mountains. They were active in Newcomers Club, 500 Mile Hikers Club and the Vixen RV camping group for 20 years where they enjoyed traveling all over the United States.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Lesa (Dave) Goetz, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Heather Strasser of Tucson, Arizona; three grandchildren, Cody Goetz (Becky), Sierra Becker (Justin) and Heidi Brown (Tyler); and five great-grandchildren, Abigail, Everett, Wyatt, Rhett and Riley. He is preceded in death by brothers, William and Eugene; and sisters, Helen Brown and Mary Hurley.
There will be a private memorial service with immediate family. Those who wish to remember Paul in a special way may make gifts in his memory to HopeWest via www.hopewestco.org/donate/ or 3090 North 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.
