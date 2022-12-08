OBITUARY: Paul Douglas von Seggern

Paul Douglas von Seggern, 70, of Montrose, Colorado, died Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, at Montrose Regional Health. He was born on May 25, 1952, in Wayne, Nebraska, to Fredrick “Fred” G. von Seggern and Irene H. (Baker) von Seggern.
Paul spent the first few years of his life in Wayne, Nebraska. The family then moved to Chillicothe, Missouri and ultimately onto Lexington, Missouri. In 1970, he graduated from Lexington High School before going on to technical school in Kansas City, Missouri.
After completing technical school, he enlisted in the US Navy in 1973. During his 20-year career, Paul was stationed in Great Lakes, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Brooklyn, New York; Norfolk, Virginia; San Diego, California; and Mare Island, California. He served on three destroyers including the USS Dyess (DD-880,DDR-880), the USS Stump (DD-978), the USS O’Brian (DD-975) and the USS Berkeley (DDG-15). He was a decorated veteran, who received numerous awards and recognitions in his years of service. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer Sonar Technician Gunnery Control (STGC, E-7) Surface Combat Systems in 1993. He then moved to Montrose to be closer to his parents.
Following his naval retirement, he worked for Montrose Mayflower Transfer & Storage for several years. Paul always liked to tinker and fix things, so he started his own handyman and lawn care business called “May I Serve You.” In later years, he worked part-time at the East Niagara Car Wash, “for something to do.
Paul is survived by his three children, Heather L. Lawson and husband David, of Dunn, NC; James W. von Seggern and wife Tomoko, of Montrose, Colorado; and Jason R. von Seggern, of Tempe, Arizona; sister Jane C. von Seggern, of Atlanta, Georgia; his beloved grandsons Aidan von Seggern and Henry Lawson; and numerous cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Irene von Seggern.
Paul’s family will scatter his remains at the Serenity Cremation Garden at Grand View Cemetery near his parents in the spring.
Please send memorial donations to Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans, P.O. Box 162, Montrose, CO, 81401.
