Paul Hershberger
February 2, 1953 - April 5, 2020
Paul Hershberger of Delta, Colorado, passed away on April 5, 2020 near Naturita, Colorado. He was 67 years old.
Graveside family service was held at the Mesa View Cemetery in Delta, CO with Dale Miller officiating.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
On April 19, 1974 Paul Married Anna Mae Chupp in Honea Path S.C. On the 19th they would have celebrated 46 years of marriage.
Paul worked in the construction field. He was a member of the West Rockies Mennonite Church in Delta.
He was the founder of Sharing God's Abundance, a non-profit organization that shared Christ and distributed Bibles to remote villages in Liberia, Africa. His ministry founded many churches and brought thousands of souls to Christ.
He loved spending time with his family, he treasured his grandchildren. He enjoyed God's creation.
Paul is survived by his wife: Anna Mae Hershberger of Delta, Colorado; four daughters and their spouses: Paula (Rod) Eby of Hartville, Ohio, Diana (Lyle) Wingard of Delta, Colorado, Jolene (Brent) Kennell Delta, Colorado, Wanda (Randell) Yoder Sarasota, Florida; three brothers: Henry Hershberger Jr., Ray Hershberger, and Marvin Hershberger; two sisters: Dorothy Hershberger and Martha Hershberger; He is further survived by thirteen grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Anna Hershberger and a brother Merle Hershberger.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
