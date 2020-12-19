OBITUARY: Paul Linnus Rayman

Paul Linnus Rayman
Paul Linnus Rayman 92, passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, at his residence in Montrose, Colorado. Paul was born Aug. 24, 1928 in Lafayette, Indiana, to Philip (Oscar) Rayman and Lo Dena Harris Rayman. He was the second child of six. Paul’s childhood was spent in the home of his Aunt Mary Keller and Uncle Jess Keller in Kokomo, Indiana. Paul graduated from Kokomo High School and then went into the Army in 1946. He served four years in Germany.
Paul returned home and attended Butler and Indiana Universities, receiving a master’s degree, in his chosen line of work, in the Department of Social Services. Paul married Mary Evelyn Barger on Sept. 3, 1961, in Pueblo, Colorado; they were married for 31 wonderful years before her death in 1992.
The Rayman’s moved to Denver, Colorado, in 1961, where Paul worked for the Adams County Department of Social Services for 16 years, serving as Adams County Director for his last eight years. He then moved his family to Montrose, Colorado, in 1977, where he was field supervisor for the Colorado Department of Social Services, overseeing nine counties on the Western Slope of Colorado. He retired in 2002 after 35 years.
Paul and Mary had two children, son, Ross (Kathi) Rayman of Montrose, Colorado, and daughter, Patricia Rayman Berry of Salt Lake City, Utah. They both survive. Paul had no grandchildren of his own, but was very fond of (Kathi Rayman granddaughter) Khloi Bella Lopez; she became the granddaughter he never had. Paul was an avid fisherman for many years. He also loved to play bridge and pinochle with his family and friends. This was the highlight of his later years, going to the Pavilion for lunch, then to play cards all afternoon.
Paul was a very active participant in community affairs. He made many lasting friendships along his journey of life, and those that met Paul will never forget him. He will be in our memories and hearts forever.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents, Oscar and Lo Dena; and his loving Aunt Mary and Uncle Jess Keller (who raised him); his brothers, Joseph, Cornelius, Philip, Melvin; and sister, Marilyn.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, in the summer of 2021. The Rayman Family extends our greatest appreciation and thanks to Mabel Risch and also all his family and friends, especially his family in and around Lafayette, Indiana.
Cremation was handled by Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory.
