OBITUARY: Paul Mawhorter

Paul Mawhorter
Paul was born Jan. 2, 1959, in Covina, California. He went home to Jesus after a fierce battle with COVID-19 on Nov. 5, 2021, in Montrose, Colorado, with his wife, Jamie, by his side.
Paul was the ninth of 11 siblings and the youngest (seventh) brother. He was born to Barbara DeTal, and Robert Mawhorter. Paul grew up in Baldwin Park, California, and graduated high school in 1977. He obtained an associate’s degree from Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California, where he also played baseball. He went on to play baseball at the University of LaVerne, but decided not to finish and pursued a career in construction.
Paul met Jamie in 1988 and they started dating in fall of 1990 after spending a lot of time together as “friends.” Paul married Jamie on June 1, 1991, in Laguna Beach, California. Paul and Jamie wanted a slower lifestyle and the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors so they left California and moved to Montrose in July 2002.
Paul was passionate and intense about everything from his construction projects to the sports he played to politics and was most passionate about his faith and family. Paul was into all the details when it came to work and building. He started as a laborer, but quickly moved up to project superintendent and project manager for commercial and residential construction companies in California and Colorado.
Paul became a Christ follower in his late 20s and had a deep desire to share and reach other men to follow Christ also. Those who crossed Paul’s path in business, on the golf course, racquetball court or pretty much anywhere never left strangers as Paul conversed with everyone.
Paul’s wife, Jamie, two daughters, Maggie (17) and Emma (17) were his pride and joy and he would do whatever necessary to protect and provide for them (sometimes a bit of a helicopter). Paul enjoyed time outdoors with his girls and was looking forward to spending more time camping, hiking and skiing before they went off to college.
Paul leaves a huge hole in the heart of his wife, Jamie; daughters, Maggie and Emma; siblings, Robert ‘Butch’ Mawhorter (Charlene), Dennis Mawhorter (Paula), Winnie Mawhorter (sister-in-law), Donald ‘Craig’ Mawhorter (Linda), Donna Jackson (Richard), Mark Mawhorter, Nancy Mawhorter, Kim Dexter (Kenny), numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
“What was once enjoyed and deeply loved, We can never lose, For all that we love deeply becomes part of us.” — Helen Keller.
Special thanks to the staff at Montrose Regional Hospital, especially in ICU the last two weeks, for the care and compassion they showed Paul and Jamie; you are truly amazing people.
A memorial service to remember Paul will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road, Montrose.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to support Maggie & Emma’s college fund at: US Bank in Montrose Acct #103686552532 or Zelle: jamiemawhorter@gmail.com