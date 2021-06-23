OBITUARY: Paul Sherman Wisecup

Paul Sherman Wisecup
Paul Sherman Wisecup, age 83, of Fruita passed away on June 13, 2021, at the Mesa Manor Center of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Paul grew up in Greenfield, Ohio, and graduated from McClain High School. He served in the Navy Air Anti-Submarine Squad as an Airman during the Cold War from 1958 — 1964. He owned and co-owned Keystone Construction in Montrose and RMBC Dealership for Butler/ Lester Buildings in Grand Junction. For over 50 years Paul was an active supporter in the Rotary Club; in addition he was a Paul Harris Diamond Member. He dedicated his life to countless people, community projects, organizations, and committees.
Paul is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Brown and Marian Barlett, Ohio; father, Joseph Wisecup of Ohio, and brother, Kenneth Wisecup of South Salem, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Brouse Wisecup of Fruita, Colorado; children, Kelly Wisecup of OH., Kenny Wisecup of Colorado; Jeff Wisecup of Ohio; Tyler and Tara Wisecup of Washington D.C.; stepchildren, Hoss Port of Colorado; Tracy Port of Colorado; Clinton “Rob” and Heather Courtney of Fruita, Colorado; Stephen Courtney of Colorado; six grandsons; 11 step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Callahan Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.