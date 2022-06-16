OBITUARY: Peggy Ramona Cooper

Peggy Ramona Cooper
Peggy Ramona Cooper was born Jan. 19, 1929, the fourth of six children to George and Winona Stutler in Montrose, Colorado.
She would grow up through the Great Depression which would have a lasting impact on her all her life. She often recalled how her mother made her school dress out of flour sacks and how some of the students at Oak Grove School would make fun of her. There were many nights when beans and cornbread or cornbread and milk was all that was to be had for supper.
It was an austere lifestyle made rich by a house of laughter. Her father George was a storyteller with a Will Rodgers sensibility for a turn of phrase. Her fondest memories were of helping her dad move cattle on horseback and the summers they spent in Hanks Valley where her dad was a wrangler and her mom cooked for the hands. Peggy was always with the cows and never learned to cook until she married Wilbur Cooper in 1945. They lived on Franklin Mesa and in Coal Creek.
During this time they quickly proceeded to create a family of their own: Gail (Les) Howerton of Easton, Maryland (Gail passed in 2020); Frank (Anna Marie) Cooper of Olathe, Colorado; Janie (John) Browning, of Denver, Colorado (Janie passed in 1990); George (Tom Gennette) of Northport, Michigan.
Peggy and Coot raised their children on modest means but there was always lots to eat, and they never went without. Her lessons learned in the Depression inspired her large garden which provided fresh food in the summer and canned vegetables through the winter. It seemed that she was always canning something in every season. One never went hungry at Peggy Cooper’s table.
In 1971 they moved to California Mesa west of Olathe where they lived out their remaining years together on the farm. Peggy would often be found on the tractor or out irrigating with “Coot,” as Wilbur was nicknamed. After Wilbur’s death in 2011 Peggy remained on the farm she loved and stayed active till her health began to decline in her early 90s.
In January of this year she was admitted to Colorow Nursing Home till her passing on June 11. The family wishes to thank the staff of Colorow for the loving and compassionate care given to Peggy, especially Samantha, who gave her so much love and who kept the family always informed.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Winona; her husband, Wilbur; two daughters, Janie Browning and Gail Howerton, and granddaughter Andrea Browning. She is survived by her son Frank (Anna Marie), son George (Tom); grandchildren, Scott Howerton, Brian Howerton (Kelly), Leslye Howerton (Darwin), Anthony Cooper (Prudence), Gary Cooper (Mellanie), Julie Hines (Gus), 13 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at the Church on the Hill at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21. A committal service and interment will follow at Valley Lawn cemetery. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.