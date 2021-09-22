OBITUARY: Peter 'Pete' Klein

Peter Klein (Pete) was born on June 9, 1942, in Linton, North Dakota.
He spent his early years on a ranch outside of Linton, and later moved into town.
Pete passed away on Sept. 18 at Hope West Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Pete is survived by his wife, Ramona (Mona) Klein; daughters, Sandy (Don) Reed, Cheryl (Scott) Taylor, Shelly (Matt) Smith, Keith (Beth) Fellin and Carrie (Mike) Getchius. Pete had 16 grandchildren: B.J., Tricia, Matthew, Michael, Amber, Christopher, Kelly, Katie, Lauren, Caleb, Isaac, Sheena, Cody, Keedin, Denton, and Hunter. Pete was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His surviving siblings are Marcella Klein Rebenitch, Sue Klein Gilbert, Carol Klein Bosch, Leo Klein, Mark Klein, and Bobby Klein. He was preceded in death by his sisters Regina Klein Mossett, Doleres Klein, his father Ludwig Klein, his mother, Marion Fiest Klein, and his daughter, Cathy Ledford.
Pete and Mona were married on May 31, 1969, and enjoyed 52 years of marriage. Pete helped raise her six children and thought of them as his own. One of the things they both enjoyed was camping in Cow Creek, Red Creek, and the West End. Pete had four great loves in his life: His wife, Mona, being a Marine, hard-rock mining, and the ranch life. Although Pete chose mining as his career, he found time to help his neighbor ranchers in calving season, branding, and the roundup. Pete and his long-time partner, Dick Zannett, started ZMK Mining in 1976, which sparked the beginning of countless life-long friendships. Pete knew no strangers and was known throughout Ouray County for giving nicknames to every friend he met.
Before being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Pete had many passions. His motto was “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” He had an unmeasurable love for God and his country. Pete will be forever missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Services will be held at St. Daniel’s Catholic church in Ouray on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 am. After graveside services, a luncheon will be served at St. Daniel’s Hall.
