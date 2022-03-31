OBITUARY: Philip Douglas Ward

Philip Douglas Ward passed away recently at his home in Montrose, Colorado.
Phil, as he was known to his many friends and family, was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on July 6, 1947, and was raised in Oklahoma, Kansas and Louisiana. He graduated from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1965, where he served as student body president. A graduate of the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, he received a graduate degree from Louisiana State University.
A lifelong public servant, he taught English in a number of public and parochial schools in the Baton Rouge area. He then taught journalism, computer studies and photography at the university level in Virginia, Alabama, Colorado, and in Louisiana at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, and at LSU where he served as the faculty advisor for the LSU Reveille newspaper.
In recent months, Phil celebrated his lifelong passion for photography by mounting exhibits at the Modella Gallery in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and at his favorite Baton Rouge coffee shop, Highland Coffees. As a journalist he wrote for The Alexandria Town Talk, Louisiana Life Magazine, and Country Roads Magazine. As a musician, he played guitar and harmonica in any jam session within “spitting distance.” His devotion to the recovery community was a connection he enjoyed wherever he went.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cynthia Glover Ward, and Richard Fredrick Ward. He is survived by his son Jeffery Ward of Sweet Home, Oregon, and Jeff’s mother Nancy Ward of Baton Rouge; brother Kelly Ward and his wife Kathryn of St. Francisville, Louisiana; sisters Diana Le Ray of Melbourne, Florida, and Stephanie Crouch and her husband Jack of Marble Falls, Texas, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Phil loved a good conversation, enjoyed meeting new people, finding common ground and particularly, alerting family and friends of impending weather crises.
Memorial services are planned in Montrose, Colorado, and Baton Rouge in the near future.
Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to be sent to Doctors Without Borders or a Local Public Radio Station.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone