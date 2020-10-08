Obituary: Philip Sperling Lewis

Philip Sperling Lewis
Philip Sperling Lewis, age 67, was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Leonard and Dolores Lewis of Huber Heights, Ohio. On Sept. 27, 2020, Philip died suddenly from terminal cancer after being visited by a room full of his friends and neighbors at Montrose Memorial Hospital. He was so happy and honored to see his friends before he passed. Thank you to the outstanding nurses Emily and Jeanine who were great at keeping him out of pain.
Philip grew up in Huber Heights, a suburb of Dayton Ohio, and attended Wayne Township High School. When he graduated in 1971, he was voted the most talented senior in his graduating class. He and his family worshipped at Huber Heights Baptist Church where he was actively involved in the youth choir. When I last visited the church they told me Philip had the voice of an angel and would bring tears to the congregation. After high school he and friends put together a band and played many venues over the years. He loved his Martin guitar and kept it until a month before he died.
Philip married his first wife Connie Mayauskas in 1980, and they had a daughter Molly. He worked for 7Up bottling as a manager for many years. This marriage ended in divorce and his daughter never accepted Philip as her father again.
Philip married his second wife, Connie Rich, in 1985. They enjoyed backpacking all over the country and after visiting Colorado they moved to Denver. Philip was a corporate account manager for Cellular One, selling the first car cell phones. This marriage also ended in divorce in 1989.
In 1990 he met Kathi Zerby in Denver. At that time Philip worked as a head bartender for Writers Manor and Cherry Hills Country Club. He enjoyed talking to the Denver Broncos team when they came in for lunch and drinks. Philip and Kathi moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1992 to get out of the city, and married on June 10, 1995.
Over the years he worked a variety of jobs with Wilson Refuse, Waste Management, helped open the Montrose Home Depot, Western Gravel, and Sky Ute Sand and Gravel until they went out of business.
Philip retired and found his niche working with leather. He got really refined in leather and sold his product at the Ridgway Farmers Market on Fridays and participated in numerous craft shows on the Western Slope. His belts, wallets, purses and other items went all over the world. Philip and Kathi enjoyed river rafting, hopping on their ATVs, working on their homestead, spoiling his two heeler dogs Willy and Pearl and glamping all over Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.
Philip is survived by his wife Kathi Zerby-Lewis who was his best friend for 30 years; his sister, Nancy Lewis of Huber Heights, Ohio; brother, Davis Lewis of Sarasota, Florida; two nieces, a nephew, one great-niece and five great-nephews. Philip was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Since Philip was not fond of funerals and the sadness, there will be a celebration of his life on Oct. 17, 2020, at the family residence at 60845 Hillsdale Drive, Montrose, from 11 a.m. till the last person leaves. Please bring your stories and pictures to share with others. Food and beverages will be served throughout the day. Weather permitting we will celebrate both inside and outside with social distancing. Please come even If you haven’t seen him for a while.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.