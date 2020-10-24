Phyllis Anne Green

February 20, 1941 – October 13, 2020

Phyllis Anne Green of Montrose passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Montrose Memorial Hospital.

Phyllis was born Feb. 20, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio to Edwin and Norma (Bevan) Conkey. She spent her childhood in Ohio and California, graduating from Mission Bay High School in San Diego, California. Phyllis later attended San Diego State College and received her X-ray training at California Hospital in Los Angeles, California.

Phyllis married James Watt Green in San Diego, Ca. She and Jim lived in San Diego as well as Durango, Colorado, before settling in Montrose, till the time of her death. Phyllis loved to travel and spend time with her family. She loved life to the fullest. Her family and her husband were the most important part of her life.

Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband Jim, of Montrose; her sons, Steve Green of Montrose and Bryan Green of Snohomish, Washington; as well as two sisters, Kathy Parker of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, and Eileen Mamer of Edmund, Oklahoma. Phyllis is also survived by one granddaughter, Alexis Green of Durango and two precious great-grandsons, Ryland and Robert Green.

Cremation has taken place, and a scattering of the ashes will take place at a later date.

Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose is assisting the family.

