Phyllis L. Berryman
Phyllis L. Berryman passed away peacefully at the Colorow Care Center on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Phyllis was born in Montrose, Colorado, to Ralph “Bud” and Maxine McBride and lived in the general area most of her life.
Her special place was her cabin in Sapinero. She loved her kids the most, but she also loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening, cooking and the Lord.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father and mother; one brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Pat McBride. She is survived by her husband, Rick Berryman; her brother in Montrose, Gary Joe McBride; her daughter and son-in-law in New Mexico, Rob and Debbie Roberts; her daughter in Montrose, Roxanne Hobien; her son and daughter-in-law in Gunnison, Randy and Tama Kinsey; her son and daughter-in-law in Sapinero, Mitch and Lori Kinsey; and her son and daughter-in-law in Washington, Bill and Rebecca Kinsey. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Dallas Park Cemetery in Ridgway at 10 a.m. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers or cards that you please send a donation to the Colorow Care Center in Phyllis’s name. Please mail your check to 885 S. Hwy 50 Business Loop, Olathe, CO 81425 with a note dedicating your donation in Phyllis Berryman’s name.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121
