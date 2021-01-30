OBITUARY: Phyllis Marie Schuette

Phyllis Marie Schuette
Phyllis Marie (Coker) Schuette passed away at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Colorado, due to COVID-19 on Jan. 22, 2021, at the age of 85.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Brenda (Mike) Behne of The Woodlands, Texas, Larry (Tonnie) Schuette of Boise City, Oklahoma, Cathy (Michael) Yeaman of Norman, Oklahoma, and Leslie Schuette of Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is survived by three sisters, Frances Wendler of Dodge City, Kansas, Shirley Stein of Spearville, Kansas, Margaret Rohr of Neosho, Missouri; and two brothers, Walt Coker of Topeka, KS and Doug Coker of Glendale, Arizona.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Henry Schuette; one son, Timothy Schuette; her grandson, Devin Schuette; her parents; two sisters, Helen Schraeder and Reba Kolbeck; and four brothers, Raymond, Martin, John, and Donald Coker.
Phyllis was born on April 15, 1935, in Ness City, Kansas, to Walter V Coker and Anna (Fercking) Coker. She attended the Ness City Schools system. After graduation she left to go to nursing school in Wichita, Kansas at St. Mary of the Plains. Upon graduation she married her love of 64 years, LeRoy Henry Schuette of Spearville, Kansas, on Nov. 28, 1956. They began their life’s journey together in Dodge City, Kansas, where she worked as a registered nurse. They lived briefly in Garden City, Kansas, before leaving Kansas when LeRoy was transferred to Guymon, Oklahoma, where she raised her family and continued her career in nursing by being director of nursing at Guymon Memorial Hospital and followed as director of nursing at the Dunaway Manor in Guymon. She finished out her nursing career working for Southwest Medical Center Liberal, Kansas, working in home health care covering the Oklahoma panhandle and southwest Kansas areas. She retired from nursing April 1992.
After retirement, LeRoy and Phyllis enjoyed traveling and exploring Colorado and mostly the western U.S. in their travel trailer, camping and fishing. Phyllis enjoyed helping LeRoy take care of their garden and tending to the fruit trees in addition to caring for and helping others in her neighborhood. Phyllis, in her spare time, stayed very busy using her talents and creativity to knit and crochet afghans, sewing, and making some of the most beautiful needlepoint to decorate the walls of their home. She was a wonderful cook and delighted in always having some desserts available whenever friends or family showed up.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HopeWest Hospice, 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO, 81401, or the Alzheimer’s Society. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at HopeWest Hospice and Valley Manor Care Center, and a very special THANK YOU to David and Deana Loncar and Kristen Clark.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Schuette’s family.
