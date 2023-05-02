Porfirio Cebedeo Tafoya was peacefully called home to reunite with his Heavenly family on March 27, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Porfy was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Lillian, his sister Dorothy, his sons Tino, Vincent, and Richard, and his infant daughter Mary Margaret.

To plant a tree in memory of Porfirio Tafoya as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

