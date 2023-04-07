OBITUARY: Porfy Tafoya

Porfirio Cebedeo Tafoya was peacefully called home to reunite with his Heavenly family on March 27, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
Porfy was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Lillian, his sister Dorothy, his sons Tino, Vincent, and Richard, and his infant daughter Mary Margaret. He is survived by his sisters Alice, Celestina, Frances, Connie and Cathy, his son David (Kathy), daughter Cynthia (Jerry) and daughters-in-law Janie (Tino) and Carla (Richard). Porfy and Lillian were blessed with 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Porfy was born Oct. 13, 1934, to Celestino and Elisaida (Archuleta) Tafoya in Antonito, Colorado. He started his life on a ranch in Cañon, Colorado and retired on a ranch in Olathe, Colorado.
He said, “Now at my old age I look back on the decisions that I made in my life with no regrets. I left my dad’s ranch, left Idarado Mine after 21 years to a better one in 1976; I left MSHA after 20 years as a Federal Mine Inspector. I feel the good Lord has and will continue to take good care of me. I will do my best and let God do the rest.”
Porfy was a hard rock miner, rancher, farmer and devoted Catholic. He was also a life member of Montrose Elks Lodge 1053 and The Knights of Columbus Council 1188, where he served as Grand Knight.
There will be a Rosary Vigil Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass is Friday May 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon, all held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Montrose.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of Porfy Tafoya as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
