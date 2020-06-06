Porsche Elaine Young
December 21, 1944 - May 21, 2020
Porsche Elaine Young (nee Davis), age 75, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, from brain cancer. She was born December 21, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to Joe and Mamie Davis.
Raised in Hamtramck and Warren, Michigan, Porsche majored in English at the University of Michigan, where she met her first husband Dr. Timothy Young. After time at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, they settled in Boulder, Colorado, in 1969. She lived in Boulder for close to 50 years and relocated to Montrose, Colorado, in 2017.
Porsche was dedicated to educating children and passionate about making learning fun and attainable for students, especially those who didn’t thrive with conventional teaching methods. Her goal was to imbue students with a love for learning. Helping a struggling student learn to read or understand a math concept brought her the greatest joy. In Boulder, she was co-owner of Flearn, a learning center. In Montrose, she was excited to work with students at Vista High School where she developed valued relationships with students and colleagues.
An avid gardener, Porsche was passionate about growing all types of organic, heirloom fruits and vegetables. During harvest season, she proudly shared her garden’s bounty with family, neighbors, friends, and wildlife.
Porsche is survived by her five children, Ehrin (Homer) Parker of Durango, Colorado; Montgomery (Laura Craven) Young of Woodbine, Maryland; Kasha (Tom) Hunt of Sacramento, California; Jeremiah Young of Longmont, Colorado; and Hannah McRae of Montrose, Colorado; as well as 12 grandchildren, Anthony, Gabriel, Desiree, and Annabelle Parker; Tristan and Harrison Young; Madigan, Keely, and Ava Hunt; and Aidan, Connor, and Grayson McRae.
A private family service honoring her will be held late in the summer. At Porsche’s request, in lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in her memory.
