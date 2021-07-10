Preston ‘Jack’ Garrison
Preston “Jack” Mead Garrison of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on July 6, 2021, at Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, Colorado. Jack was 90 years old. Jack was born on Feb. 23, 1931, in Montrose to Pearl (Devinie) and Ed Garrison.
Jack spent most of his younger life on the rodeo circuit, entering multiple events. Jack later spent his time owning and running sales yards in the valley. He was a very profound stockman for many years on the Western Slope of Colorado.
Jack has four children, 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Jack is survived by his daughter Cindy Wood (Ben) of Eckert, Colorado; son Jack Garrison of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and a brother Edwin Garrison of Montrose, Colorado.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen (Willden) Garrison, daughter Linda Gerk and son Larry Garrison.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel in Montrose.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. 970-249-2121.
