OBITUARY: Prisilla ‘Silla’ Zamora

Prisilla Alicia Zamora (Silla), 26, died on Dec. 13, 2020.

She was born Oct. 18,1994, in Delta, Colorado, to Joann Abeyta and Ruben Zamora.

She lived in Delta her whole life and enjoyed fishing, playing pool and spending time with her children.

She is survived by her two children, Yesenya and Aden Zamora; her mother, Joann Abeyta; uncle, James Abeyta, who was like her father, all of Delta, Colorado; two sisters and two brothers, Melissa (Francisco) Suarez of Montrose, Colorado, Francisco Cruz of Delta, Colorado, Tasha (Brad) Cruz of Montrose, Colorado, and Juan Duarte of Delta, Colorado; nieces and nephews, Carlos, Mario and Isaias Suarez, Alicia, Jaden and Julian Cruz, Andrea, Mario and Liliana Martinez and Junior and Kannon Armendariz; aunts and uncles, James Abeyta, Rosemary (Thomas) Diaz, Kathy Abeyta, Eddie (Angie) Abeyta, Christina Hernandez, Donald (Miranda) Abeyta, Jerry Abeyta and Tammie (Mario) Abeyta; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jimmy and Cris Abeyta of Delta, Colorado; her father, Ruben Zamora of Sinaloa, Mexico; Uncle Anthony (Tony) Abeyta and Aunt Debbie Richardson Abeyta.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Prisilla’s family.

