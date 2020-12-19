OBITUARY: Prisilla ‘Silla’ Zamora

Prisilla ‘Silla’ Zamora
Prisilla Alicia Zamora (Silla), 26, died on Dec. 13, 2020.
She was born Oct. 18,1994, in Delta, Colorado, to Joann Abeyta and Ruben Zamora.
She lived in Delta her whole life and enjoyed fishing, playing pool and spending time with her children.
She is survived by her two children, Yesenya and Aden Zamora; her mother, Joann Abeyta; uncle, James Abeyta, who was like her father, all of Delta, Colorado; two sisters and two brothers, Melissa (Francisco) Suarez of Montrose, Colorado, Francisco Cruz of Delta, Colorado, Tasha (Brad) Cruz of Montrose, Colorado, and Juan Duarte of Delta, Colorado; nieces and nephews, Carlos, Mario and Isaias Suarez, Alicia, Jaden and Julian Cruz, Andrea, Mario and Liliana Martinez and Junior and Kannon Armendariz; aunts and uncles, James Abeyta, Rosemary (Thomas) Diaz, Kathy Abeyta, Eddie (Angie) Abeyta, Christina Hernandez, Donald (Miranda) Abeyta, Jerry Abeyta and Tammie (Mario) Abeyta; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jimmy and Cris Abeyta of Delta, Colorado; her father, Ruben Zamora of Sinaloa, Mexico; Uncle Anthony (Tony) Abeyta and Aunt Debbie Richardson Abeyta.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Prisilla’s family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.