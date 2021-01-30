OBITUARY: Ralph Daniel Carver Jr.

Ralph Daniel Carver Jr.
Ralph Daniel Carver Jr. passed away early Friday morning, Jan. 15, 2021, at his home in Montrose, Colorado, with his family beside him as he met Jesus in Glory.
Ralph Jr. was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Denver, Colorado, to Ralph Daniel Carver and Beulah May Hill Carver. He was the oldest of three children. Ralph grew up in Denver on a 5-acre mini-farm with his family. Ralph’s mom raised turkeys which were quite popular at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Ralph and his siblings also raised white rabbits, cows, and chickens for 4-H. He graduated from Bear Creek High School in Lakewood, Colorado, in May 1950.
In November 1950, Ralph married Lucinda A. Carhart. Together they had four children: a daughter, Delphine, and three sons, Robert, James, and Steven. In April 1951, Ralph and Lucinda moved to Dove Creek, Colorado, to dry-land farm. Unfortunately, it was the driest year in history. In November 1951, they moved back to Denver, where Ralph worked as a welder at Coleman Motors. For the next three years, Ralph and family returned to Denver each winter (with a load of Christmas trees for sale) where he worked as a machinist and then back to Dove Creek in the spring to farm.
In 1957 Ralph moved the family to Naturita to work as the shop foreman and mechanic for I. Sanders Trucking, which hauled uranium from the mine in Uravan. In 1960 he opened C&C Auto Parts in Naturita to supply auto and truck parts for mine-related activities. In 1963, after the announcement of the closing of the uranium mine, he moved the family to Montrose and opened a second C&C Auto Parts. He owned and operated both stores, traveling to Naturita weekly until he sold that store. The drive to Naturita was time consuming and this was when Ralph developed his interest in flying. He became a pilot in 1970 and flew a Cessna Turbo 206. He loved flying over the Uncompahgre Plateau weekly, landing in Nucla to attend to the auto parts store in Naturita. Ralph often would take one of his children with him on the weekly trips. He later enjoyed riding along with his son Steve in the Cessna for several memorable trips.
He opened C&C Auto Parts #3 in Delta in 1977. All three boys grew up working in the stores and learned the value of a hard day’s work. They often spoke of helping Ralph all day and being paid with a bottle of pop. Their love of vehicles and excellent work ethics were developed during those years.
Ralph was an advocate of higher education and was instrumental in bringing Colorado Western College to Montrose. He served as president of the board in 1972. He was also involved in the start of the Delta-Montrose Vo-Tech Center. He felt that getting a higher education or learning a trade should be available to every young adult. He always said that an education can never be taken away.
Ralph’s marriage to Lucinda ended in divorce. In 1985, he married Irene Thompson. They celebrated 27 years together before she passed away in 2012. They enjoyed traveling whenever possible.They saw the Great Wall of China, toured London, and visited Irene’s son in Germany, traveling on the Autobahn. He enjoyed their trip to Alaska, especially the bears and the aerial tour by a local bush pilot.
Ralph gradually sold off his three auto parts stores and retired in 1995 to ”return to his roots” and farm his acreage on Spring Creek Road. He converted an alkali patch at the bottom of Ashenfelter Hill to beautiful hay fields, which brought him much joy. He especially enjoyed having many grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit at the farm. His son James continues to manage and maintain the farm.
Ralph considered himself a businessman and a farmer. He was proud of being a farmer. He was a true Christian, a believer. He was considerate, careful, and thoughtful. Ralph was not a man of many words, but he was a man of his word and will be dearly missed.
Ralph’s daughter Delphine has been an exceptional assistant to him and manager of his affairs with the much-appreciated help of Lucy, Jennie, Betsey, Betty, Sherry, Phyllis, JD, Mallory, Mary Ann, Charlene, Starla, Eli, Kris, Christina, and others.
Ralph was a member of the Montrose Masonic Lodge, El Jebel Shriners, Montrose Elks Lodge, and a long-term member of Montrose Methodist Church where he served as a trustee for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Irene, his parents Ralph and Beulah, his brother Lloyd Ray, and his son Robert Lynn.
He is survived by his children, Delphine (Dan Love) of Montrose, James (Joyce) of Montrose, and Steven (April) of Glenwood Springs, and by his sister Beulah May Pinson of Wheat Ridge.
He also is survived by his grandchildren and their spouses, Phill and Trish Raimer, William (Bill) and Margo Raimer, Jason and Amber Raimer, Jessica and Jason Richards, Derek and Adrianne Wagner, Julie Cassidy, Jen and Morgan Carver-Hunter, Jacque Carver, Jamie Carver and Herb Mills, Crystal and Jesse Eustis, Carolyn and John Romero, and Cheree and Mark Osterman.
He is also survived by 24 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID restrictions, a small family service and burial will be held at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose. A memorial celebration of Ralph’s incredible life will hopefully be held this summer at Ralph’s Farm on Spring Creek Road in Montrose.
The family requests no flowers but invites you to donate to your favorite charity in Ralph’s name.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Carver’s family.
