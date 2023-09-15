OBITUARY: Ralph Hubbell

Ralph Hubbell of Cedaredge, Colorado passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at HopeWest in Grand Junction. Born in 1937 in Jetmore, Kansas, Ralph grew up with his two brothers on a wheat farm during the end of the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. There were hard times. Ralph recalled his mother digging horseradish out of creek banks to pickle and sell in town for 5 cents a quart. His father once walked to town with a .22 rifle and 50 bullets. He arrived in town with 51 rabbit pelts, having shot two rabbits with one shot, for rabbit skins brought 5 cents apiece. 

After World War II, the family moved to the Montrose area, where Ralph went through junior high and high school. His parents bought the cafė and motel in Cimarron, Colorado, where his mother made her famous pies. Ralph enjoyed pie more than he should have. As he entered his freshman year of high school, he stood 5'2" tall and weighed 170 pounds. He remembered walking into the wrestling room one day at the start of wrestling season and stammering "Coach, d-d-d-d-do you think I could go out for wrestling?" The coach, who ran a famous program known for producing many state champions, said, "Well, I guess you could, Ralph." Four years later, Ralph stood 5'9" and weighed 157 pounds and he took on the toughest task Coach could give him. The team had no heavyweight, and would otherwise give up an automatic forfeit at that weight. Ralph wrestled several classes above his true weight, and ended up beating many of the ranked heavyweights in Western Colorado. Ralph came from a long line of marksmen. His father was a famously good shot. Ralph was also a member of the Rifle Club at Montrose High, where he and his brothers practiced marksmanship with .22 rifles in the school gymnasium. Ralph graduated from Montrose High School in 1955.

